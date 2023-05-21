StockNews.com Begins Coverage on HP (NYSE:HPQ)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the computer maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HPQ. TheStreet downgraded shares of HP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.69.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $30.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average of $28.89. HP has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $40.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.00.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HP will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. HP’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,710 shares of company stock worth $1,588,389 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in HP in the first quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

