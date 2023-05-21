StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ICICI Bank from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th.

ICICI Bank Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IBN opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. ICICI Bank has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $23.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBN. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the first quarter worth about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 114.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

