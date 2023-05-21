StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ICICI Bank from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th.
ICICI Bank Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of IBN opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. ICICI Bank has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $23.75.
About ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.
