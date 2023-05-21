StockNews.com Begins Coverage on IMAX (NYSE:IMAX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IMAX. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on IMAX from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $18.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.17. IMAX has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $21.82.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.50 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IMAX will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IMAX news, insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,672.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other IMAX news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 7,697 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $141,009.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,821.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Welton sold 20,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,672.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,697 shares of company stock worth $2,811,109. 22.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 16.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,002,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,594,000 after acquiring an additional 431,231 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,971,000 after acquiring an additional 48,232 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of IMAX by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,164,000 after acquiring an additional 385,912 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of IMAX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after acquiring an additional 36,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of IMAX by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,684,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,313,000 after acquiring an additional 107,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following business segments: IMAX Technology Network, IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance, and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The IMAX Technology Network segment includes the IMAX DMR segment and contingent rent from the JRSA segment.

