StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.50.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $38.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.14. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $39.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,082,339.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,433.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,082,339.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,433.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.