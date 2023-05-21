StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kaman (NYSE:KAMN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Kaman Stock Down 1.6 %

KAMN stock opened at $22.68 on Thursday. Kaman has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $38.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average is $22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.12 million, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Kaman alerts:

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $197.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kaman will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaman Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaman by 0.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kaman by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kaman by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kaman by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

About Kaman

(Get Rating)

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It operates through the following three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products and Structures. The firm produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.