StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of KEYS opened at $157.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $130.07 and a 12 month high of $189.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.11. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

