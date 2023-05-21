StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a sell rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB opened at $145.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.76. The company has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

