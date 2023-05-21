StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $10.75 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued an add rating and a $8.94 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.71.

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

NYSE KOS opened at $6.34 on Thursday. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $563.72 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 51.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

