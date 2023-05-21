StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Landstar System from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.83.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $177.39 on Thursday. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $188.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.56.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 11.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $777,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 87,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.