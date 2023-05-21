StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Lantronix from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Lantronix from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Friday, February 10th.
Lantronix Stock Performance
NASDAQ LTRX opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55. Lantronix has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantronix
About Lantronix
Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lantronix (LTRX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.