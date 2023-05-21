StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Lantronix from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Lantronix from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Lantronix Stock Performance

NASDAQ LTRX opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55. Lantronix has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantronix

About Lantronix

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Lantronix by 2.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 346,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lantronix in the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lantronix in the first quarter worth about $284,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lantronix in the first quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Lantronix by 2,730.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.