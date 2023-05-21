StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.89.

LTC Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

LTC stock opened at $32.50 on Thursday. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 17.30, a current ratio of 17.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.13. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.95.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LTC Properties

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 78.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in LTC Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in LTC Properties by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in LTC Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in LTC Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in LTC Properties by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Featured Stories

