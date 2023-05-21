StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

LXFR has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Luxfer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Luxfer in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Luxfer Price Performance

NYSE LXFR opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.38 million, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.98. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $17.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Luxfer Dividend Announcement

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Luxfer had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luxfer

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 40.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,134,000 after acquiring an additional 633,547 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 246.0% in the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 610,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,858,000 after purchasing an additional 434,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 189.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 333,472 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 34.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 869,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 221,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 288.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 192,180 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

