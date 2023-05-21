StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

MGA has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Magna International from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Securities upgraded Magna International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Magna International from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Magna International from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Magna International from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Stock Performance

NYSE MGA traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $52.73. 965,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,725. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.91. Magna International has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $68.92.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Magna International had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Magna International will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 121.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 664.3% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 96.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

(Get Rating)

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.