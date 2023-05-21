StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MRO. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MRO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.07. 10,578,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,020,103. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average is $26.35. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 9.83%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

