StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MATW. TheStreet upgraded Matthews International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Matthews International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Matthews International Price Performance

Matthews International stock opened at $39.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.13. Matthews International has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $40.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average of $34.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Matthews International Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matthews International

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MATW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Matthews International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,406,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,948,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Matthews International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,491,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after acquiring an additional 74,954 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Matthews International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,300,000 after acquiring an additional 48,529 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Matthews International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,152,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,284,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Matthews International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,497,000 after acquiring an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment consists of bronze and granite memorials, and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.