StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA)

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.57.

Shares of NYSE:MWA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,292. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.62.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 14,645,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,589,000 after buying an additional 1,356,570 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,817,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,671,000 after buying an additional 2,388,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,042,000 after buying an additional 71,134 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 148.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,320,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,110,000 after buying an additional 3,772,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,375,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,929,000 after buying an additional 15,216 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

