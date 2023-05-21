StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.
National Fuel Gas Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $51.81 on Thursday. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $75.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.04 and a 200 day moving average of $59.11.
National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.40%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Fuel Gas
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFG. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $504,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,192 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $724,553,000 after buying an additional 892,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,631,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 239.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 726,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,953,000 after buying an additional 512,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 843,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,403,000 after buying an additional 295,007 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About National Fuel Gas
National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.
