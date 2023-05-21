StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $51.81 on Thursday. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $75.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.04 and a 200 day moving average of $59.11.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $717.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.11 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.40%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFG. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $504,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,192 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $724,553,000 after buying an additional 892,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,631,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 239.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 726,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,953,000 after buying an additional 512,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 843,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,403,000 after buying an additional 295,007 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

