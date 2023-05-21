StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NEP. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NextEra Energy Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of NEP opened at $57.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $51.58 and a 12-month high of $86.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.87.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.48). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.8425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.39%.

In related news, Director Peter H. Kind purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,557.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,822.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,779 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,894 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 20.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

