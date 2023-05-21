StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.30.

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $31.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.02. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.34.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 86.66% and a net margin of 60.39%. The company had revenue of $582.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 137.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322,462 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,803,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,497,000 after acquiring an additional 354,002 shares during the period. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 400.6% in the fourth quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 5,113,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,515,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,625,000 after acquiring an additional 494,969 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,615,000 after acquiring an additional 20,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

