StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NVE Trading Up 0.0 %

NVEC opened at $88.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.76 and a 200 day moving average of $73.62. The company has a market cap of $428.32 million, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.26. NVE has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $91.50.

NVE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of NVE

In other NVE news, Director Terrence Glarner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $78,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,792. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other NVE news, Director Patricia M. Hollister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $172,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Terrence Glarner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $78,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $93,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,960. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVE by 575.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 65,754 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVE during the 4th quarter valued at $3,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVE by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,764,000 after buying an additional 56,942 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVE during the 4th quarter valued at $1,674,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVE during the 4th quarter valued at $1,553,000. 53.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVE

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

