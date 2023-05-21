StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NVR (NYSE:NVR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4,956.00.

NVR Stock Performance

NYSE NVR opened at $5,846.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 3.63. NVR has a 1-year low of $3,576.01 and a 1-year high of $5,986.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,657.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5,112.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $116.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NVR will post 423.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,130.00, for a total value of $10,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451 shares in the company, valued at $7,443,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 63 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,855.45, for a total value of $368,893.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,204 shares in the company, valued at $53,893,561.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,130.00, for a total value of $10,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,443,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,710 shares of company stock worth $95,213,468. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in NVR by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in NVR by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

See Also

