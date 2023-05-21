StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $190.09.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $174.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.93. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $198.28.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

