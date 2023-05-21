StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Overstock.com from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Overstock.com from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.29.

OSTK opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.91. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.60 million, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 3.35.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Overstock.com had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $381.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Overstock.com will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,310.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $49,364.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,310.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 355,142.7% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,612,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,691,000 after buying an additional 1,612,348 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,105,000 after buying an additional 905,863 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 855,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after buying an additional 582,120 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 346.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after buying an additional 465,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,985,000. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates an online shopping site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

