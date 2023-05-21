StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Park Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of Park Aerospace stock opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $260.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.55. Park Aerospace has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $16.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Aerospace

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 277.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Park Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 1,310.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 542.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 535.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

