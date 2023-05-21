StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PSMT. TheStreet raised PriceSmart from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on PriceSmart from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart Stock Performance

NASDAQ PSMT traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.73. 118,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.88. PriceSmart has a 12-month low of $56.29 and a 12-month high of $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.97 and a 200-day moving average of $70.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.37. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total value of $100,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,426.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PriceSmart news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total value of $303,303.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,495 shares in the company, valued at $6,571,176.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total value of $100,802.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $737,201 over the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PriceSmart

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in PriceSmart by 251.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PriceSmart by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PriceSmart by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PriceSmart

(Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.