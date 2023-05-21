StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

Shares of ROIC opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.29. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $18.78.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.15 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.89%.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $148,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,557 shares in the company, valued at $765,575.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 845,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 243,006 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 53.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 95,964 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 756.3% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 139,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 123,222 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,884,000 after purchasing an additional 76,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

