StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Ring Energy from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Ring Energy Price Performance

REI opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $355.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.96. Ring Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ring Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:REI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.00 million. Ring Energy had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 18.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Ring Energy will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Ring Energy news, CEO Paul D. Mckinney bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,345,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,826.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard E. Harris sold 77,400 shares of Ring Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $136,224.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 227,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,741.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul D. Mckinney bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,345,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,826.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ring Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 421.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 491,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 397,173 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Ring Energy by 12.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ring Energy by 304.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 89,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Ring Energy by 26.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 360,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 75,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company, which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development, and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation are situated in the Permian Basin, the Central Basin Platform, and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

