StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RGLD. TheStreet lowered shares of Royal Gold from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.63.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $129.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold has a one year low of $84.54 and a one year high of $147.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.69.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 41.55%.

In related news, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total transaction of $1,370,657.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,318,705.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total transaction of $1,370,657.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,318,705.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $297,322.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,930. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

