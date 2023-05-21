StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SLAB has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $176.00.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $139.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 59.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.13 and its 200-day moving average is $154.51. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $194.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

In related news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $112,140.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,080,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,517 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 793,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,010,000 after acquiring an additional 85,465 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 730,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,868,000 after acquiring an additional 107,562 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 728,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 696,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Stories

