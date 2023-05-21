StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

The9 Stock Performance

Shares of NCTY stock opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90. The9 has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.59.

Get The9 alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The9 during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The9 during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The9 by 75.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 74,348 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The9 during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of The9 by 10,524.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 33,677 shares during the period. 2.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The9

The9 Ltd. is engaged in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.