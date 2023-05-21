StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TXMD opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $11.69.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 355,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 38,366 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 46.1% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,156,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 365,122 shares during the period. 22.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.