StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

Posted by on May 21st, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the apparel retailer's stock.

URBN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.08.

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of URBN stock opened at $27.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $29.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.71.

Urban Outfitters last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.36 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 9.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $423,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Urban Outfitters news, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $1,145,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,189 shares of company stock worth $1,813,413 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 663.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3,168.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

