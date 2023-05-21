StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

URBN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.08.

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of URBN stock opened at $27.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $29.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.71.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 9.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $423,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Urban Outfitters news, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $1,145,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,189 shares of company stock worth $1,813,413 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 663.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3,168.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

