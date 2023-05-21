StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Vail Resorts from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $261.11.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MTN traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $242.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,390. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $201.91 and a 12-month high of $269.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.95 and its 200 day moving average is $241.90.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($1.03). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $2.06 dividend. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTN. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 875.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 203.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

