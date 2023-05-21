StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America increased their price target on Veritiv from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Veritiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRTV opened at $112.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.16. Veritiv has a one year low of $94.50 and a one year high of $161.84.

Veritiv Announces Dividend

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.24). Veritiv had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Veritiv will post 20.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Salvatore A. Abbate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $608,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,568,869.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Veritiv in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Veritiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Veritiv by 1,390.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Veritiv by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

