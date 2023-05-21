StockNews.com Begins Coverage on W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on W&T Offshore from $8.00 to $8.20 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Shares of WTI opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65. W&T Offshore has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.20 million, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.98.

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.18). W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 735.09% and a net margin of 30.13%. The firm had revenue of $131.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that W&T Offshore will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTI. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,360,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 251,991 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 83,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 35,971 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 1,848.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 196,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 186,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

