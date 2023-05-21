StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Encore Wire Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $167.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.45 and its 200-day moving average is $160.57. Encore Wire has a 12-month low of $94.39 and a 12-month high of $206.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $1.06. Encore Wire had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.96 EPS. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Encore Wire will post 22.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,827,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encore Wire

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Encore Wire by 204.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Encore Wire

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

Further Reading

