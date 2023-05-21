StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kellogg (NYSE:K)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

K has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kellogg from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.27.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Stock Performance

NYSE:K opened at $69.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.15. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $63.74 and a 1-year high of $77.17.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.52%.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $7,061,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,031,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,885,798,081.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $226,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $7,061,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,031,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,798,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 631,920 shares of company stock worth $42,540,839. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellogg

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Kellogg by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.