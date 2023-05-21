StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PCTY. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of Paylocity from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $263.33.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $173.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.73. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $152.01 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 82.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.18. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $339.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.79 million. On average, research analysts expect that Paylocity will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 59,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total transaction of $12,036,772.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,438,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,652,957.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 59,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total transaction of $12,036,772.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,438,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,652,957.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $48,884.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,446.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,295 shares of company stock worth $26,828,122 over the last three months. 26.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paylocity

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Paylocity by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Paylocity by 0.7% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Paylocity by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Paylocity by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paylocity

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.