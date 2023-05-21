StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on SCYNEXIS from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on SCYNEXIS from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

SCYNEXIS Stock Performance

SCYX opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $102.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04. SCYNEXIS has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS ( NASDAQ:SCYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 875.77% and a negative net margin of 1,648.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCYX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS in the first quarter worth $26,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 13.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 560,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 67,788 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 20.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

