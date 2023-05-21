Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Summit Financial Group stock opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $281.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.94. Summit Financial Group has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $30.83.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

Summit Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Summit Financial Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Joseph Hager acquired 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $58,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $58,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller acquired 9,150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $199,012.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,685 shares of the company's stock, valued at $493,398.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 18,881 shares of company stock worth $405,783 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.88% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $46,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 234.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 208.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 31.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. The company was founded on March 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Moorefield, WV.

Read More

