SushiSwap Price Hits $0.88 (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $202.17 million and approximately $11.81 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap token can currently be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00003294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001362 BTC.
- Gala (GALA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000110 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000081 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
SushiSwap Token Profile
SushiSwap was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 248,807,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,309,925 tokens. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap.
Buying and Selling SushiSwap
