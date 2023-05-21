SVB Wealth LLC Purchases 4,191 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,645 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 396.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,816,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,816,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $312.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $273.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.55. The company has a market cap of $773.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.68, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $318.28.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.97.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

