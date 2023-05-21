SVB Wealth LLC Sells 119,493 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,493 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $13,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,086,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 88,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 207,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $35.82 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average is $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

