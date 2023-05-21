Swipe Price Tops $0.43 on Major Exchanges (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swipe has a total market cap of $241.25 million and approximately $13.09 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001594 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe’s genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 559,307,423 coins and its circulating supply is 565,161,804 coins. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

