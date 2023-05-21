Synapse Price Hits $0.59 on Exchanges (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Over the last week, Synapse has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Synapse token can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00002183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Synapse has a market capitalization of $105.85 million and $4.88 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Synapse

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Buying and Selling Synapse

