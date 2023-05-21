Synergy Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Synergy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply accounts for approximately 1.1% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Tractor Supply stock traded down $6.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.23. 1,368,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,811. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.62.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,435. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

