Synergy Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 45,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of FLO stock traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.99. 9,306,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,204. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.04.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

