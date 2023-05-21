Synergy Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 765,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,262 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares comprises approximately 3.2% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Synergy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.30% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares worth $12,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPDN. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 32,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $1,745,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.30. 4,341,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,117,253. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $18.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

