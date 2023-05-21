Synergy Asset Management LLC Raises Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 465.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 16,205 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $586,157.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,048.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Shares of NYSE MSM traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.12. 377,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.64. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.32 and a twelve month high of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.04.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.76 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.62%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

