Synergy Asset Management LLC Sells 2,439 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Synergy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,439 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy accounts for about 1.8% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $7,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,022,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,388,217,000 after acquiring an additional 755,625 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 636.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 725,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $87,334,000 after buying an additional 626,594 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398,277 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $191,256,000 after buying an additional 610,894 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,622,637,000 after buying an additional 584,025 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FANG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $207.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.18.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $130.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,486,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,478. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.91.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

See Also

